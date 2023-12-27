Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 11,325 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.00. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

