Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 317 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XJUN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,215 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

