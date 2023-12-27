Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $230,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $80.28.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.