ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 738.75 ($9.39).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 940 ($11.94) to GBX 760 ($9.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.72) to GBX 445 ($5.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

ASC opened at GBX 425.60 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.61. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,015 ($12.90). The stock has a market cap of £507.49 million, a P/E ratio of -199.81, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.95.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

