Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 8,140 shares traded.
Atco Mining Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
Atco Mining Company Profile
Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atco Mining
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.