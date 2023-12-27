Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 8,140 shares traded.

Atco Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Atco Mining Company Profile

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

