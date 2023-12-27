ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.29

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.29 and traded as high as C$37.68. ATCO shares last traded at C$37.62, with a volume of 298,078 shares.

ACO.X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.29.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$152,930.00. In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$152,930.00. Also, Director Norman M. Steinberg bought 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,985.98. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,398 shares of company stock valued at $767,916 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

