Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

NYSE:ALV opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $74.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after acquiring an additional 459,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

