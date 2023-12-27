Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

