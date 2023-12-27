AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.83

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.83 ($30.58) and traded as high as €29.84 ($32.79). AXA shares last traded at €29.64 ($32.57), with a volume of 1,866,086 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.83.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

