Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.61. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 238,902 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.0202 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

