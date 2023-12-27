BCS Wealth Management Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

