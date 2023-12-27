Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $71.69

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 39.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after acquiring an additional 356,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

