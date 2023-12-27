Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$9.27

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.124424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

