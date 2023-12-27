Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $7.91

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.91.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

