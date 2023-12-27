Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $163.60

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,420,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,133,000 after buying an additional 477,063 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $157.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

