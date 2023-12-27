Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $162.53

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Price Performance

VC stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Visteon by 105.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.