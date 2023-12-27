BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.44

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $18.85. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 30,131 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $349.31 million, a P/E ratio of 268.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in BRT Apartments by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 15.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

