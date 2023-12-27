C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

CHRW stock opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

