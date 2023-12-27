Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.03. 44,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 68,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently -70.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

