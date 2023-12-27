Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.51

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.51 and traded as low as C$17.86. Canfor shares last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 126,875 shares traded.

CFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.51.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.69) by C$0.53. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 0.9601082 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

