Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,960 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,608 shares of company stock worth $15,565,243 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

