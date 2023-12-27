CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) vs. Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Financial Survey

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) and Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CECO Environmental and Umicore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 4 0 3.00 Umicore 0 0 0 0 N/A

CECO Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.30%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Umicore.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $507.54 million 1.43 $17.42 million $0.50 41.62 Umicore N/A N/A N/A $0.85 8.06

This table compares CECO Environmental and Umicore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Umicore. Umicore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Umicore shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and Umicore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 3.41% 10.62% 4.23% Umicore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Umicore on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services. It offers engineered and configured products and solutions, including dampers and diverters, expansion joints, selective catalytic reduction systems, severe-service and industrial cyclones, dust collectors, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, wet and dry scrubbers, separators and coalescers, water treatment packages, metallic and non-metallic pumps, industrial silencers, and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producer companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications. The Energy & Surface Technologies segment offers cobalt and specialty materials, rechargeable battery materials, and electro-optic materials, as well as metal deposition solutions, including electroplating and PVD coating. The Recycling segment treats waste streams containing precious and other specialty metals from a range of industrial residues and end-of-life materials. This segment also produces precious metals-based materials for glass production, electric, and electronic applications. The company was formerly known as Union Minière du Haut Katanga and changed its name to Umicore SA in 2001. Umicore SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

