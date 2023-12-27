Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $5.04. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 2,811 shares.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $432.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.69 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.