Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.76

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.76 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 102.30 ($1.30). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.29), with a volume of 1,032,200 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,036.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

