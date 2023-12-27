CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $53.17 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 13.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 322,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,750 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 784,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,318,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

