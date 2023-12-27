Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 3.3 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.99. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.26.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 261,728 shares of company stock worth $96,324 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.