Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $294.78

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.78 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.49). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.47), with a volume of 375,569 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.70) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHG

Chemring Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £973.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2,707.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 45,954 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.29), for a total transaction of £155,324.52 ($197,362.80). In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 45,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.29), for a total value of £155,324.52 ($197,362.80). Also, insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £142,457.68 ($181,013.57). Insiders sold a total of 97,516 shares of company stock valued at $32,673,970 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemring Group

(Get Free Report)

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.