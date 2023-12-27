Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 136.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chewy Trading Down 2.8 %
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
