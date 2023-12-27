CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.19 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 53,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 182,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

