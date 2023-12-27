Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.09

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.09 and traded as high as $39.13. Chuy’s shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 97,869 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $678.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Chuy’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 51.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.