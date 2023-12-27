Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $602.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $542.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $603.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

