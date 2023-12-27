Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.79

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.79 and traded as high as $26.69. Citi Trends shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 40,529 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Citi Trends Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,037.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 926,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,426.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $26,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 926,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,426.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,973 shares of company stock worth $2,659,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 97,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 78,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

