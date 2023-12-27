City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.78

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $6.25. City Office REIT shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 253,970 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIO. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) ("CIO") invests in high-quality office properties predominantly in Sun Belt markets with strong economic fundamentals. Our strategy is to continue to generate strong returns through a combination of internal cash flow growth initiatives and a focused value creation strategy.

