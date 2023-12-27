CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.13

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.13 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 97.80 ($1.24). CLS shares last traded at GBX 99.20 ($1.26), with a volume of 268,750 shares.

CLS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £386.68 million, a P/E ratio of -194.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

