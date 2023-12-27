Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.27

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.27 and traded as high as C$56.95. Cogeco shares last traded at C$56.19, with a volume of 18,719 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$787.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

