Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.50

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 66.68 ($0.85). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 66.10 ($0.84), with a volume of 389,929 shares traded.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

