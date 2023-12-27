Comparing BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Code Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91% Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 7 3 0 2.30 Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for BigCommerce and Code Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BigCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $12.05, suggesting a potential upside of 21.72%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Code Rebel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and Code Rebel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.70 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -7.80 Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Code Rebel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigCommerce.

Volatility and Risk

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Rebel has a beta of -54.7, meaning that its share price is 5,570% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BigCommerce beats Code Rebel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii. On May 18, 2016, Code Rebel Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

