Comparing Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) & Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Envoy Medical and Edwards Lifesciences are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Envoy Medical and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences 2 9 7 0 2.28

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.54%. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $81.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Envoy Medical and Edwards Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $5.38 billion 8.60 $1.52 billion $2.34 32.60

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A -46.46% 4.40% Edwards Lifesciences 24.59% 24.54% 17.40%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Envoy Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices; and Acclaim cochlear implants. Envoy Medical Corporation was formerly known as St. Croix Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Envoy Medical Corporation in December 2004. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides the PASCAL and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for minimally-invasive therapy. In addition, it offers surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled aortic tissue valved conduit for patients who require replacement of the valve, root, and ascending aorta; and HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. Further, the company provides critical care solutions, including advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

