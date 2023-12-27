Comparing Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) & Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)

Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geox and Forward Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Geox alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geox N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -13.67 Forward Industries $36.69 million N/A -$3.74 million ($0.26) -2.77

Geox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forward Industries. Geox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forward Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geox N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries -6.33% -45.90% -12.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Geox and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.8% of Geox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Forward Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Geox and Forward Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geox 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Geox

(Get Free Report)

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels. The company is headquartered in Montebelluna, Italy. Geox S.p.A. is a subsidiary of LIR S.r.l.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.