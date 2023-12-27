Comparing GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) & Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) and GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Code Chain New Continent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Code Chain New Continent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Code Chain New Continent and GD Culture Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Code Chain New Continent $25.03 million 0.20 -$26.97 million N/A N/A GD Culture Group $303,304.00 37.60 -$30.82 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Code Chain New Continent has higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group.

Code Chain New Continent has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Code Chain New Continent and GD Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Code Chain New Continent 0 0 0 0 N/A GD Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Code Chain New Continent and GD Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Code Chain New Continent N/A -16.61% -10.20% GD Culture Group N/A 209.38% 194.51%

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties. The company also offers Wuge Manor, a game that combines Internet of Things and e-commerce based on code chain platform that provides players with access to vendors and business owners in approximately 100 cities in China. Code Chain New Continent Limited is based in Chengdu, China.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Code Chain New Continent Limited and changed its name to GD Culture Group Limited in January 2023. GD Culture Group Limited is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

