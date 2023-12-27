Comparing SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE)

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and SharpLink Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KWESST Micro Systems $884,376.00 4.14 -$8.24 million ($4.28) -0.21 SharpLink Gaming $7.29 million 0.53 -$15.23 million N/A N/A

KWESST Micro Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SharpLink Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KWESST Micro Systems and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KWESST Micro Systems -1,044.33% -212.61% -78.27% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including non-reciprocating and reciprocating PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products with application in the professional and personal defense; modernized digitization products and services of tactical teams for shared real-time situational awareness in the military and civilian markets; and counter-measures comprising battlefield laser defense systems, phantom electronic warfare devices, and GhostNet counter-drone systems, against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection for the military market. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability of operating there. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

