Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.78. Compugen shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 1,663,506 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Compugen in the second quarter worth about $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 42.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 32.2% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 775,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 188,692 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 47.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Compugen by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

