Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

