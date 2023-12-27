Constitution Capital LLC Has $12.88 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.8% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.