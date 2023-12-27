Constitution Capital LLC Has $32.01 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 21.8% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

