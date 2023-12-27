Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.10

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $10.10. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 9,753 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $212.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 21.08%.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,820.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 67.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

