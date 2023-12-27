Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.53

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.53 and traded as low as $71.07. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 6,915,801 shares.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLP. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 83,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

