Contrasting Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canna-Global Acquisition and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Telos 0 1 3 0 2.75

Telos has a consensus target price of $4.56, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Telos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

33.0% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Telos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telos $216.89 million 1.26 -$53.43 million ($0.61) -6.43

Canna-Global Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telos.

Profitability

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Telos -27.46% -25.97% -19.89%

Volatility & Risk

Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telos beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics, a solution-as-a-service that enables organizations to detect malicious activity earlier and to uncover and identify previously unknown attacks and new malicious behavior; IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX solution, which delivers touchless fingerprint biometrics that people can submit simply by using their mobile phones. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

