Critical Analysis: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Conifer and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Conifer presently has a consensus price target of $0.61, indicating a potential downside of 41.90%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

42.9% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Conifer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Conifer and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $104.89 million 0.12 -$10.68 million ($0.36) -2.92 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 2.04

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -4.08% -60.44% -3.53% Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA beats Conifer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,900 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. It offers motor, accident and health, travel, leisure craft, valuables, liability, commercial, marine/transport, agriculture, natural perils, life, and pet insurance products. The company also provides defined contribution occupational pension schemes for businesses, which include disability pension, spouse/cohabitant pension, and child's pension products. It distributes its products through various distribution channels comprising office channel, call center, Internet, partners, and brokers to private and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a subsidiary of GjensidigeStiftelsen.

