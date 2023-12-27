Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Position Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cronos Group worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 169,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 299,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cronos Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CRON stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $781.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

About Cronos Group

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.